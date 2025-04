Posters begin to cover up July Uprising images

Images of the 2024 July Uprising decorate many roads, poles, and walls in Dhaka. After a student-led movement toppled the Awami League, graffiti celebrating the mass uprising became a common sight across the capital. Several months into 2025, posters and advertisements have begun covering up the vibrant images. The graffiti on the pillars of the Mouchak-Moghbazar Flyover are particularly vulnerable to this erasure.