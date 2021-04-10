Veteran journalist Hassan Shahriar dies at 76

He passed away during treatment at Impulse Hospital at 11:30am on Saturday, said Elias Khan, general secretary of the National Press Club.

Shahriar had been battling various health complications, including lung ailment, for a while. After falling seriously ill on Apr 8, he was initially taken to LabAid Hospital before being moved to Anwer Khan Medical College Hospital. Having failed to find an empty ICU bed there, he was later admitted to Impulse Hospital.

Born in Sylhet's Sunamganj, Shahriar completed his higher education and began his career in journalism with Pakistan's Dawn newspaper.

Soon after Bangladesh became independent, he joined the daily Ittefaq, in which he held various important positions, including diplomatic reporter and chief reporter. Most recently, Shahriar served as the executive editor of the paper.

He has also worked as the Bangladesh correspondent for the US-based Newsweek magazine.

During his long career as a journalist, Shahriar held important roles in various organisations, including the president of the Commonwealth Journalists' Association and the president of OCAB (Overseas Correspondents Association of Bangladesh).