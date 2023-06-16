Khashoggi's widow sues Israeli spyware company NSO over phone hacking

The widow of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi says in a lawsuit that surveillance software built by the Israeli surveillance company NSO Group was used to spy on her messages in the months leading up to her husband's death.

In a civil suit filed Thursday in the Northern District of Virginia, Hanan Elatr Khashoggi said that NSO "intentionally targeted" her devices and "caused her immense harm, both through the tragic loss of her husband and through her own loss of safety, privacy, and autonomy."

NSO initially said it had not seen the lawsuit. When the firm was sent a copy, it did not immediately respond. The company - which markets surveillance technology to intelligence agencies and law enforcement around the world - has previously denied that its technology was used to hack Khashoggi. He was a Washington Post columnist who was murdered on the grounds of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul in 2018.