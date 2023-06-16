    বাংলা

    Khashoggi's widow sues Israeli spyware company NSO over phone hacking

    US intelligence concluded in 2021 that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation to capture or kill Khashoggi

    Reuters
    Published : 16 June 2023, 02:18 PM
    Updated : 16 June 2023, 02:18 PM

    The widow of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi says in a lawsuit that surveillance software built by the Israeli surveillance company NSO Group was used to spy on her messages in the months leading up to her husband's death.

    In a civil suit filed Thursday in the Northern District of Virginia, Hanan Elatr Khashoggi said that NSO "intentionally targeted" her devices and "caused her immense harm, both through the tragic loss of her husband and through her own loss of safety, privacy, and autonomy."

    NSO initially said it had not seen the lawsuit. When the firm was sent a copy, it did not immediately respond. The company - which markets surveillance technology to intelligence agencies and law enforcement around the world - has previously denied that its technology was used to hack Khashoggi. He was a Washington Post columnist who was murdered on the grounds of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

    US intelligence concluded in 2021 that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation to capture or kill Khashoggi. The Saudi government has denied any involvement by the crown prince and has maintained that Khashoggi's killing was a heinous crime by a rogue group.

    Saudi use of the Pegasus spying tool has come up in other controversial cases. Last year, Reuters reported that an attempt by Saudi authorities to wield Pegasus against Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul backfired, allowing researchers to uncover thousands of other victims and triggering a cascade of legal and government action.

    The US government has imposed restrictions on doing business with NSO over human rights concerns, and the company faces a barrage of legal action over its spy services, including from Apple Inc and WhatsApp owner Meta Platforms Inc.

    RELATED STORIES
    Is a Tk 50 increase enough to support widows amid skyrocketing inflation?
    Is a Tk 50 increase enough to support widows amid skyrocketing inflation?
    Many widows are eligible for benefits but are not receiving them. Shouldn't there be other programmes to support them?
    A woman was killed over dowry in 2013. A decade later, 5 of her husband's family are sentenced to death
    5 to die for dowry-linked killing in 2013
    Monira Parvin’s husband Nasir was acquitted, but five of his relatives were convicted over the killing
    Will COP28 deliver a new fund for climate loss and damage?
    Will COP28 deliver a new fund for climate loss and damage?
    Rich countries are already struggling to meet a goal to channel $100 billion annually to vulnerable countries for reducing emissions and adapting to climate change
    A selection of injector pens for the Wegovy weight loss drug are shown in this photo illustration in Chicago, Illinois, US, Mar 31, 2023.
    Obesity drug brings heart health benefit: study
    The study was only done among 93 patients, and the researchers said that more and larger studies were needed

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production