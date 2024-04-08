Powerball player wins $1.3 billion jackpot

A ticket sold in Oregon has won Powerball jackpot of more than $1.3 billion, the eighth largest in US history.

Powerball drew the numbers early on Sunday and the winning numbers were white balls 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and red Powerball 9. The drawing is the 41st since the last Powerball winner hit the jackpot on New Year's Day.

The winner matched the correct six double-digit numbers on a $2 ticket. The chances of that happening are one in 292.2 million, which means the top prize rolls over multiple times and the jackpot gets bigger.