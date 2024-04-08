    বাংলা

    Powerball player wins $1.3 billion jackpot

    The winner matched the correct six double-digit numbers on a $2 ticket

    Reuters
    Published : 8 April 2024, 06:41 AM
    Updated : 8 April 2024, 06:41 AM

    A ticket sold in Oregon has won Powerball jackpot of more than $1.3 billion, the eighth largest in US history.

    Powerball drew the numbers early on Sunday and the winning numbers were white balls 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and red Powerball 9. The drawing is the 41st since the last Powerball winner hit the jackpot on New Year's Day.

    The winner matched the correct six double-digit numbers on a $2 ticket. The chances of that happening are one in 292.2 million, which means the top prize rolls over multiple times and the jackpot gets bigger.

    The lottery drawing, initially set for 11 pm EDT on Saturday (0300 GMT on Sunday), was delayed to complete the required procedures before announcing the numbers.

    The prize of around $1.3 billion can be taken as a single lump sum of about $608.9 million. The other option is an initial payment followed by 29 annual payments.

    Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, the US Virgin Islands and in Puerto Rico.

