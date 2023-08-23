China's Xian sends 'sweet love' messages to encourage babymaking

Family planning authorities in the historic Chinese city of Xian texted residents this week wishing them "sweet love, marriage and childbirth", and to create "good fertility", in a new move to boost the country's flagging birthrate.

The message was reported by local media, including on the official Weibo of China Newsweek, and coincided with the Qixi festival on Aug 22, also known as China's Valentines Day, a traditional holiday celebrating love and romance.

The message was sent by Xian's Health Commission and Xian's Family Planning Association. Both government departments did not immediately respond to requests for comment.