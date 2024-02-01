Will AI mean the death of music, or herald a new era of creativity?

Inside a recording room at Queen Mary University of London, a group of researchers fiddle with novel artificial intelligence (AI) tools to develop what they call the "new virtual worlds" of music.

Andrea Martonelli and Max Graf are among more than 30 doctoral students working with Dr Mathieu Barthet, a senior lecturer in Digital Media, to explore computational creativity and generative AI. Together, they have set up a futuristic studio where music meets cutting-edge tech.

"It's like extended reality, XR, is a way of extending the physical reality that we live in," Graf told Reuters while showcasing "Netz", his virtual instrument.

Netz is played through an augmented-reality headset that tracks gestures to create corresponding outputs, like notes or chords.

Martonelli plays the "HITar", an advanced guitar with AI sensors, which reads his movements to make drum and synthesiser sounds.

While the presence of AI in music-making can be traced back to the 1950s, recent groundbreaking advances in generative AI, with robots now making music as digital pop stars, have divided opinions in the industry.