Bangladesh records 70 dengue cases, 1 death in a day

In the latest daily count, hospitals in Dhaka admitted 13 patients, while the other districts recorded 47 new cases.

Of the 561 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 259 were in Dhaka and 302 outside the capital.

Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.