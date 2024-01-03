Bangladesh records 70 dengue cases, 1 death in a day

The worst dengue outbreak in Bangladesh’s history continues to ravage families in Bangladesh with 70 new cases and one death in the third daily count of the new year 2024.
The number of dengue infections this year stood at 215 with the death toll at two on Wednesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the mosquito-borne disease.
In the latest daily count, hospitals in Dhaka admitted 13 patients, while the other districts recorded 47 new cases.
Of the 561 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 259 were in Dhaka and 302 outside the capital.
Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.