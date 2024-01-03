    বাংলা

    Bangladesh records 70 dengue cases, 1 death in a day

    The deadly outbreak continues to ravage families in the new year

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Jan 2024, 01:19 PM
    Updated : 3 Jan 2024, 01:19 PM

    The worst dengue outbreak in Bangladesh’s history continues to ravage families in Bangladesh with 70 new cases and one death in the third daily count of the new year 2024.

    The number of dengue infections this year stood at 215 with the death toll at two on Wednesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the mosquito-borne disease.

    In the latest daily count, hospitals in Dhaka admitted 13 patients, while the other districts recorded 47 new cases.

    Of the 561 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 259 were in Dhaka and 302 outside the capital.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

    Health
    Dhaka
    Deaths
    Dengue
    mosquito
    hospitalisations
    record
    Aedes
    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh caps 2023 with 106 new dengue cases, 2 deaths in daily count
    106 dengue cases, 2 deaths on last daily count of yare
    The tally of infections this year increases to 321,179, and the death toll hits 1,705
    Bangladesh logs 56 dengue cases, 1 death in a day
    56 dengue cases, 1 death in a day
    The caseload this year stands at 321,001, and the death toll rises to 1,702
    Bangladesh logs 682 dengue cases, 2 deaths in a day
    682 dengue cases, 2 deaths in a day
    The number of cases so far this year stands at 314,388, and the death toll rises to 1,634
    Bangladesh logs 468 dengue cases, 6 deaths in a day
    468 dengue cases, 6 deaths in a day
    The number of cases so far this year stands at 312,359, and the death toll rises to 1,628

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India