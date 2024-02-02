    বাংলা

    Bangladesh registers 11 dengue cases, no deaths in a day

    The number of cases since Jan 1 rises to 1,083, and the death toll remains unchanged at 14

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Feb 2024, 01:42 PM
    Updated : 2 Feb 2024, 01:42 PM

    Hospitals in Bangladesh have admitted 11 new dengue patients in a day, taking the tally of infections since Jan 1 to 1083 after the worst outbreak last year.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 14 as no deaths were reported in the daily count published by the Directorate General of Health Services on Friday.

    The new cases included five in Dhaka and six outside the capital.

    Dhaka also accounted for 44 of the 102 dengue patients undergoing treatment at hospitals in the morning. The other districts were treating 58 dengue patients.

    In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the viral disease and the outbreak has continued this year.

    Rising temperatures, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, are seen as the reasons behind the deadliest outbreak last year.

    Experts say dengue may affect Bangladesh throughout the year from now on, not just in monsoon, if the authorities do not move to prevent the disease.

    RELATED STORIES
    Daily count: Bangladesh records 14 dengue cases, no deaths
    Daily count: 14 dengue cases, no deaths
    The number of cases since Jan 1 rises to 959, and the death toll remains unchanged at 14
    File Photo
    Daily count: 32 dengue cases, 1 death
    The number of cases since Jan 1 rises to 853, and the death toll stands at 14
    Bangladesh dengue outbreak continues as Aedes survives winter
    Dengue outbreak continues as Aedes survives winter
    Aedes mosquitoes will be in Bangladesh throughout the year, because the temperature they need will persist, experts say
    Bangladesh records 70 dengue cases, 1 death in a day
    70 dengue cases, 1 death in a day 
    The deadly outbreak continues to ravage families in the new year

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps