Bangladesh ranked among the worst in palliative care. A decade later, have things gone better?

Aklima Khatun started taking chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with uterine cancer six months ago. After three sessions, she stopped receiving the treatment because of severe complications like pain, vomiting, weakness, and anaemia. That unexpected pause created anxiety leading to her mental breakdown.

The unmarried woman in her late 40s finally found some comfort at Mycare palliative and geriatric care centre of Bangladesh Cancer Society.

The care she receives there is helping her feel better physically and mentally, and continue with her cancer treatment.



Her nephew said he found the centre following information from a friend. "Despite her pain, the doctor did not advise us to consider palliative care," he said.

Lying in a bed at Mycare, Aklima said the cancer treatment has reduced the unbearable pain in her body. “I am unsure about my recovery, but I simply wish to pass the rest of my days with reduced pain.”

A report found Bangladesh among the worst in providing palliative care to its citizens, yet changes are not apparent around a decade after its publication, according to an expert.



Many people lack awareness of palliative care, especially in Bangladesh. Some mistakenly believe it is solely for those nearing the end of life.

While end-of-life care is a component of palliative care, it is not its sole focus.

Palliative care encompasses supporting not only the patient but also their family members.