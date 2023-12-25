    বাংলা

    Bangladesh records 89 hospitalisations from dengue in a day, death toll rises by one

    The death toll this year stands at 1,698 as the caseload reaches 320,549

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 Dec 2023, 12:34 PM
    Updated : 25 Dec 2023, 12:34 PM

    Bangladesh has registered 89 new hospitalisations due to dengue in a day, taking the tally this year to 320,549.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by one to 1,698 in a 24-hour count on Monday.

    Of the patients newly hospitalised with the disease, 19 cases were in Dhaka, while 70 were outside the capital.

    Currently, 1,003 patients are hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 330 are in Dhaka and 673 are outside the capital.

    The dengue outbreak has been significantly worse this year than in previous years.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

