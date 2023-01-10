Omicron COVID booster cuts hospitalisation in over 65s, Israeli study finds

The Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccine booster developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE sharply reduced hospitalisations among older patients, Israeli researchers said on Monday, in some of the first evidence of the jab's real-world effectiveness.

The study by researchers from healthcare provider Clalit, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and Sapir College has not yet been peer reviewed.

It found an 81% reduction in hospitalisations among people aged 65 and older who had received the booster against those who had previously received at least two COVID vaccinations, but not the omicron-adapted shot.