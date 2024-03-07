Family seeks justice over untimely death of architect Rajib Ahmed

The family of architect Rajib Ahmed, a student of the 2003 batch of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, has brought allegations of medical negligence against two hospitals and demanded justice over his untimely death.

Rajib’s wife, architect Sarawat Iqbal Tesha, pressed the demand at a media briefing at the Dhaka Reporters Unity Sagar-Runi Auditorium on Thursday.

Rajib, one of the main architects at Roofliners Studio of Architecture, died while undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital on Feb 14. He was 38.

The architect had been receiving treatment from Samorita Hospital’s dermatologist Prof MU Kabir Chowdhury over the last one and a half years, Tesha said.

He had gone to Dr Kabir for a routine health check-up on Jan 22 when the physician added the Acitretin 10 mg capsule to his prescription.

“Rajib developed fever and abdominal pain on Feb 3 after he started taking the capsule daily. He tried to meet Dr Kabir again when the pain worsened, but the doctor was not present in his chamber at Samorita. He went to Square Hospital’s emergency unit afterwards.”