Mother catches fever in isolation after mysterious deaths of 2 sisters in Rajshahi

The mother of the two girls who died in the space of four days due to an yet unknown disease has fallen sick in isolation at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

The father, Manzur Rahman, was still doing well in isolation on Sunday.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research has dispatched an expert team to Rajshahi to find out the cause of the deaths of the two sisters as the Nipah virus test result came out negative.

Manzur, a teacher of Rajshahi Cadet College, his wife Poly Khatun, and daughters Muftaul Mashia and Muntaha Marisha lived in the college quarters.