Bangladesh reports no dengue deaths in a day, 651 hospitalisations

Bangladesh has reported 651 new hospitalisations due to dengue in the past 24 hours without any fatalities.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) count on Saturday, this year, as many as 70,513 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country, of whom 278 have died.

October accounted for the highest monthly death toll, with 80 fatalities.

As of 8:00am Saturday, the health directorate reported that among the 651 newly admitted patients, 416 were male and 235 female. The highest number of new hospitalisations was in the Barishal Division, where 129 patients were admitted.

Other locations recorded the following admissions in the past 24 hours:

Dhaka Division (apart from city corporation areas): 120

Dhaka North City Corporation: 120

Dhaka South City Corporation: 117

Chattogram Division: 98

Mymensingh Division: 29

Rajshahi Division: 22

Khulna Division: 13

Sylhet Division: 3

Rangpur Division: 0

October saw 22,520 dengue hospitalisations, the highest in any single month in the past 10 months.

The DGHS has maintained records of dengue-related hospitalisations and deaths since 2000. The highest annual hospitalisations occurred in 2023, with 321,179 cases, while the highest deaths in a single year were 1,705, also in 2023.