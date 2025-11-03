Yunus urges ‘better’ healthcare, cancer awareness cooperation between Bangladesh and Singapore

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has urged “stronger” healthcare and cancer awareness cooperation between Bangladesh and Singapore, calling for nationwide awareness campaigns on cancer.

He emphasised the need for widespread understanding of fatty liver-related cancers and breast cancer, which remains one of the leading causes of death among women.

On Saturday, Yunus made these remarks during a meeting with Singapore’s top cancer specialist, Dr Toh Han Chong, at the State Guest House Jamuna.

Yunus said, “Non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease have now become the leading cause of death across South Asia. Establishing affordable and accessible preventive measures is essential to curb these illnesses.”

He added, “Awareness of these diseases must be created nationwide. Treatment for cancer or heart disease is extremely costly. Preventive measures must be easy and affordable, especially for middle-class, lower-middle-class, and poor families.”

Dr Chong, senior consultant at Singapore National Cancer Centre, said fatty liver disease is rapidly spreading among millions across South Asia, increasing the risk of liver cancer and other complications.

“Comprehensive public awareness about this disease is urgently needed,” he said.

In the meeting, the chief advisor highlighted the importance of:

• Launching low-cost, widespread breast cancer screening programmes in different regions of Bangladesh

• Strengthening healthcare cooperation between Singapore and Bangladesh

• Providing training for Bangladeshi doctors and healthcare workers

Dr Chong added that visiting Singaporean specialists have already trained Bangladeshi doctors and expressed hope that such training programmes would continue annually.