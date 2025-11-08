Bangladesh Medical University calls on Japan to assist in using AI for disease diagnosis

With artificial intelligence transforming medical science worldwide, the Bangladesh Medical University has sought Japan’s cooperation to strengthen diagnostic accuracy through AI-driven tools.

Speaking at the sixth international conference of the Bangladesh Society of Paediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition on Saturday, BMU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Md Abul Kalam Azad highlighted the persistent diagnostic confusion surrounding inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Referring to a pathology seminar held earlier, he said: “The seminar was for intern pathologists, organised in collaboration with the Royal College of Pathologists. One of the professors there was also the president of the Royal Pathologists.”

“I asked him what kind of tool or key we should develop to differentiate IBD from tuberculosis. Because for adult patients, it is challenging to make that distinction.”

Describing Japan as “far ahead” in the field, Prof Azad sought their assistance, saying: “We often begin by treating patients for tuberculosis. Only later do we find that they actually need treatment for IBD.

“After attending this seminar, I have seen how advanced Japan is in this area. So I would request that they consider helping us in this regard.”

He added that he had already discussed the issue with Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, a special assistant to the chief advisor, who had expressed willingness to help BMU develop AI-based diagnostic tools.

Addressing the Japanese representatives present at the seminar, Prof Azad said: “I request the Japanese delegates -- if you could help us establish a control unit using AI or any other technology, it would greatly assist us in disease diagnosis. Because today, those of us working in medical science are facing serious challenges in this area.”

He added Japan has been conducting research and exploratory work on medical AI for 10 to 15 years, placing it among the global frontrunners in this field.

Prof Azad also urged BMU teachers to expand research efforts on AI-based medical diagnosis.