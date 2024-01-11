'Unregistered' United Medical College under the spotlight following child's death

Ayan was admitted to the hospital in Dhaka's Satarkul for a circumcision procedure on Dec 31. However, he did not regain consciousness after being administered anesthesia. Ayan was subsequently transferred to United Hospital in Gulshan and placed on life support. He passed away on Jan 7.

Following his death, Ayan's father Shamim Ahmed started a case with Badda Police Station, alleging medical negligence.

The case implicated United Medical College Hospital's anesthesiologist Syed Sabbir Ahmed, surgeon Tasnuva Mahjabin, an anonymous director and other unidentified employees of the medical college hospital and United Hospital.

In the wake of his death, Ayan's relatives staged a human-chain protest outside the Directorate General of Health Services building to demand justice.

At the time, Abu Hossain revealed that the United Medical had applied for registration, but their application was denied due to deficiencies. He emphasised that without proper registration, the institution could not legally treat patients.

The committee investigating Ayan's death is expected to submit its report by Jan 18. No immediate action can be taken against United Medical College until the investigation ends, according to Abu Hossain.

United Medical has yet to respond to the allegations.

Ayan was taken to the hospital's operation theatre for the procedure around 9am on Dec 31, according to the case filed by his father.