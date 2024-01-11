'Unregistered' United Medical College under the spotlight following child's death

United Medical College Hospital has been put on notice by the healthcare regulator for providing medical services without registration following the death of a child under its care.
Dr Abu Hossain Md Moinul Ahsan, director of the health directorate's hospitals and clinics department, vowed to take strict action against the facility after a probe into the death is completed.
Five-year-old Ayan Ahmed died after being given general anaesthesia for a circumcision procedure at the facility.
A four-strong probe panel is looking into the circumstances of Ayan's death, and measures will be taken on the basis of its findings, Abu Hossain told reporters on Thursday
Ayan was admitted to the hospital in Dhaka's Satarkul for a circumcision procedure on Dec 31. However, he did not regain consciousness after being administered anesthesia. Ayan was subsequently transferred to United Hospital in Gulshan and placed on life support. He passed away on Jan 7.
Following his death, Ayan's father Shamim Ahmed started a case with Badda Police Station, alleging medical negligence.
The case implicated United Medical College Hospital's anesthesiologist Syed Sabbir Ahmed, surgeon Tasnuva Mahjabin, an anonymous director and other unidentified employees of the medical college hospital and United Hospital.
In the wake of his death, Ayan's relatives staged a human-chain protest outside the Directorate General of Health Services building to demand justice.
At the time, Abu Hossain revealed that the United Medical had applied for registration, but their application was denied due to deficiencies. He emphasised that without proper registration, the institution could not legally treat patients.
The committee investigating Ayan's death is expected to submit its report by Jan 18. No immediate action can be taken against United Medical College until the investigation ends, according to Abu Hossain.
United Medical has yet to respond to the allegations.
Ayan was taken to the hospital's operation theatre for the procedure around 9am on Dec 31, according to the case filed by his father.
However, when his procedure was not completed within the stipulated time, Ayan's family members entered the operation theatre and found him unconscious.
Shamim said the doctors were applying pressure to Ayan’s chest and later moved him to the ICU of the United Hospital.
The hospital barred the family from taking Ayan to another hospital for treatment, Shamim alleged. Ayan was declared dead on the morning of Jan 7.
Speaking to bdnews24.com, Shamim said the doctors applied full anaesthesia on Ayan without the family’s permission.
“The doctors were negligent with his treatment. That is why we have filed a case against them."
ABM Shahjahan Akand Masum, a lawyer of the Supreme Court, filed a writ petition seeking Tk 10 million compensation for the family over Ayan’s death.
According to the National Human Rights Commission, death or any other harm caused by medical negligence is a clear violation of human rights.
The rights watchdog also directed the health secretary to investigate the incident and report back by Jan 12.