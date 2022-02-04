Yelps, tears as Malaysia starts vaccinations for young children
Ebrahim Harris, Reuters
Published: 04 Feb 2022 12:27 AM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2022 01:09 AM BdST
Malaysia kicked off a COVID-19 mass vaccination programme on Thursday for children aged between 5 and 11, in an effort to protect the youngest members of its population and increase its high immunisation rate.
At a vaccination centre in the capital Kuala Lumpur, young children sat anxiously with parents as occasional yelps of pain were heard echoing in the hall.
"I feel like the (there are) higher chances of me not getting COVID now and I can go dine out," said 8-year-old Sophie Lee Ming Qi after receiving the vaccine.
The inoculation programme will add to Malaysia's success in vaccinating most of its people. Nearly 80% of the 32 million population have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, including almost 98% of adults.
About 517,000 children had registered to take the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech as of Wednesday, local media reports said.
In the past six months, 147,282 children age 5-11 have been infected with COVID-19 and 26 have died.
"It's a great move," said Lee Ser Wor, a parent of children being inoculated.
"It's good for them in order for them to be protected against the COVID-19 virus and in doing so, it is also protecting the public at large."
Malaysia has recorded 2.8 million coronavirus cases and close to 32,000 deaths overall.
- A leukaemia treatment that creates more mysteries
- Patients suffer as govt kidney hospital halts dialysis
- Biden revives attempt to lower cancer death rate
- COVID hospital waste threatens health: WHO
- US diabetes deaths top 100,000 for 2nd straight year
- Take this hot flash and shove it!
- Walking just 10 minutes a day may lead to a longer life
- Merck COVID pill effective against omicron in lab studies
- A cancer treatment makes leukaemia vanish but creates more mysteries
- Kidney patients suffer, families protest as govt hospital halts dialysis service
- Biden revives 'Cancer Moonshot' plan with goal to lower death rate
- Savour, celebrate and pay attention: 8 lessons from the Eat Well Challenge
- Huge volumes of COVID hospital waste threaten health: WHO
- US diabetes deaths top 100,000 for second straight year, federal panel urges new strategy
Most Read
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law shoots himself dead on Facebook live
- Australia arrests Pakistani-origin man over Bangladesh-born wife’s murder
- Army officer among 4 dead in Bandarban gunfight
- Bangladesh extends pandemic curbs to Feb 21
- Bangladesh court orders removal of online video, photos showing suicide of actor Riaz’s father-in-law
- Bangladesh records 33 deaths from COVID in a day, 11,596 new cases
- Bangladesh signs deal with Russia’s Glavkosmos to send Bangabandhu-2 satellite to space
- Three rice scientists among 24 winners of Ekushey Padak
- Schools in Bangladesh to remain closed for another 2 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after 'sex chat' scandal