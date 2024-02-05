I am not corrupt, nor will I allow corruption: Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen

Dr Samanta Lal Sen, a physician for five decades whom Sheikh Hasina recently picked as her health minister, has singled out corruption as the main barrier he is facing in his new role.

Dr Sen joined bdnews24.com’s Inside-Out to discuss the state of Bangladesh’s health sector and his plans for its future.

The current health administration has received a lot of complaints about corruption and mismanagement despite the advances made in the past few years.