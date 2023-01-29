Nipah virus kills at least five this winter, infects more

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said the Nipah virus afflicted eight people around the country this winter, claiming five lives.
Most of the cases were from Rajshahi Division and all were currently in treatment, Maleque said on Sunday. “The infected are under care at the Mohakhali Infectious Disease Hospital. Authorities have set up a separate ICU at the hospital,” he said.
Mentioning that the number of infected was “higher” than last year, Maleque said efforts to prevent the disease from spreading were underway through promotional materials on TV and in newspapers.
The zoonotic virus can be transmitted from animals to humans, through foods contaminated by animals and from humans to humans, according to icddr,b, a health research organisation. Fruit bats, which infect date juice in winter, are the natural host of the virus, which is currently one of the deadly emerging pathogens.
Maleque thinks a lack of awareness was behind the spread.
“Raw date juice spreads the virus. Many are consuming that. Apart from that, birds often eat parts of some fruits which must be avoided as well.”
The World Health Organisation says the mortality rate due to Nipah is between 40-75 percent globally. In Bangladesh, it stands at 71 percent.
According to icddr,b, the Nipah virus emerged in Bangladesh in 2001. Even if people recover from the sickness, they remain vulnerable to severe neurological issues. It also causes complications towards the end of pregnancy for women.