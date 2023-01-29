    বাংলা

    Nipah virus kills at least five this winter, infects more

    Health minister says people’s lack of awareness about eating fruits was responsible for the spread of the disease

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Jan 2023, 01:13 PM
    Updated : 29 Jan 2023, 01:13 PM

    Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said the Nipah virus afflicted eight people around the country this winter, claiming five lives.

    Most of the cases were from Rajshahi Division and all were currently in treatment, Maleque said on Sunday. “The infected are under care at the Mohakhali Infectious Disease Hospital. Authorities have set up a separate ICU at the hospital,” he said.

    Mentioning that the number of infected was “higher” than last year, Maleque said efforts to prevent the disease from spreading were underway through promotional materials on TV and in newspapers.

    The zoonotic virus can be transmitted from animals to humans, through foods contaminated by animals and from humans to humans, according to icddr,b, a health research organisation. Fruit bats, which infect date juice in winter, are the natural host of the virus, which is currently one of the deadly emerging pathogens.

    Maleque thinks a lack of awareness was behind the spread.

    “Raw date juice spreads the virus. Many are consuming that. Apart from that, birds often eat parts of some fruits which must be avoided as well.”

    The World Health Organisation says the mortality rate due to Nipah is between 40-75 percent globally. In Bangladesh, it stands at 71 percent.

    According to icddr,b, the Nipah virus emerged in Bangladesh in 2001. Even if people recover from the sickness, they remain vulnerable to severe neurological issues. It also causes complications towards the end of pregnancy for women.

    RELATED STORIES
    A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccine targeting BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub variants is pictured at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, US, September 8, 2022.
    CDC still looking at stroke risk from Pfizer bivalent COVID shot
    US Food and Drug Administration officials said they had not detected a link between the shots and strokes in two other safety monitoring databases
    Experts sceptic about allowing doctors to run their private practice within state-owned hospital walls
    Private practice at public hospitals: experts sceptic, govt unmoved
    Health Minister Zahid Maleque, however, believes the programme will help out plenty of vulnerable patients
    Pilirani Wanja, a clinician at Ndirande Health Centre, demonstrates to clients how to take the cholera vaccine in response to the latest cholera outbreak in Blantyre, Malawi, Nov 16, 2022.
    Cholera death toll passes 1,000 in Malawi
    The country’s Health Minister Chiponda calls on people to take extra care handling the bodies of cholera victims before funerals
    Newborns receive humoral immunity against Nipah virus from their mothers: study
    Newborns receive Nipah virus antibodies from mothers: study
    The research was conducted by icddr,b scientists and the organisation’s partners and published in the journal of Tropical Medicine and Infectious Disease

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher