Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 11, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Rahul tames tricky surface to help Delhi post fourth straight win

The Capitals' stumper-batsman keeps wicket for 20 overs before smashing an unbeaten 93 off 53 balls

Rahul tames tricky surface to help Delhi to fourth straight win
Indian Premier League - IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Delhi Capitals - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - April 10, 2025 Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul in action REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters

Published : 11 Apr 2025, 01:18 PM

Updated : 11 Apr 2025, 01:18 PM

Related Stories
Sudharsan's measured aggression fuels Gujarat's IPL rise
Sudharsan's measured aggression fuels Gujarat's IPL rise
Dhoni to lead CSK for rest of season
Dhoni to lead CSK for rest of season
Read More
Ex-Real, Dutch coach Beenhakker dies
Ex-Real, Dutch coach Beenhakker dies
Amorim shrugs off Onana mistakes after United draw
Amorim shrugs off Onana mistakes after United draw
Extradited Canadian wanted for Mumbai attacks arrives in India
Extradited Canadian wanted for Mumbai attacks arrives in India
Dhoni to lead Chennai for rest of season
Dhoni to lead Chennai for rest of season
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More