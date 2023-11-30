In China's coal country, full steam ahead with new power plants despite climate pledges

But a sudden flurry of approvals of new coal-fired plants in recent years raises doubts about China's commitment to phasing out the fossil fuel, and its key role in the country's energy security plans shows the difficult task that lies ahead for world leaders.

The surge in new coal-fired power stations has provided an economic lifeline for some, including a woman surnamed Li, who owns a fruit shop near the Yushen Yuheng plant. She said she left her hometown of Yangquan in neighbouring Shanxi province after curbs on coal stymied development there, and is betting on growth around the Yushen Yuheng plant.

"Overall my business is good, at least better than when I was in Yangquan," Li told Reuters. "Here you can see white smoke coming out of huge chimneys, which you don't see in my hometown anymore."

Cutting coal use is key to global efforts to combat climate change and a focal point of the UN's COP28 climate talks, which start this week in Dubai.

Coal power makes up about 70% of emissions in China, which has committed to being carbon neutral by 2060. After 2025, it is unclear whether China will approve new coal plants.

In the third quarter of this year, however, China permitted more new coal plants than in all of 2021, according to Greenpeace, even as most countries have stopped building new coal-fired power and are phasing out plants.

"With energy security becoming a code word for coal in recent years, there is a clear-cut path to receive approval on building more new coal while you still can," Greenpeace project leader Gao Yuhe said.

Xu Mingjun, general manager of Shenhua Energy, China's largest coal company, told investors in September that the company was taking advantage of this window of opportunity to bolster coal development.

More than 95% of the global coal plant capacity that began construction this year was in China, according to US think tank Global Energy Monitor (GEM).