Bangladesh likely to swelter in heatwave for another two months, Met Office says

Dhaka and the rest of Bangladesh have been enduring an unusual spell of hot weather for the past few days. And to add to the woes of residents, the Met Office has ruled out the possibility of an early respite.

"The temperature is likely to remain the same until September. The mercury may drop a bit, but it won't feel any cooler," said meteorologist Abul Kalam Mallik.

Despite mercury readings ranging between 32-34 degrees Celsius, the air's high humidity makes it feel even hotter. The scarcity of rainfall adds to the discomfort as it hampers the body's cooling mechanism through sweating, according to Mallik.

The meteorologist does not expect much rainfall in the next few days. Even if it does rain, it is unlikely to alleviate the heatwave, he said.

He attributed the unrelenting heat to the inactive monsoon winds currently hovering over the Bay of Bengal.