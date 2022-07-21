How climate change can fuel global instability and spark conflict

But experts say insufficient attention isbeing paid to the knock-on effects of extreme weather events, and warn thatthey could jeopardise already fragile political stability around the globe byfuelling mass migration, food insecurity, and conflict.
Climate hazards even threaten todestabilise powerful players such as China and Brazil, which could have severeconsequences for the rest of the world, according to a new report by riskconsultancy Verisk Maplecroft.
So how can intensifying climate change hikethese risks, and what can be done in response?
How do climate risks affect globalstability?
As the impacts of climate change become moresevere, they are expected to lead to "cascading" risks around theworld.
This means they trigger chains of eventswhich can eventually lead to political and economic turmoil.
For example, climate change can damageagricultural livelihoods, forcing farmers to abandon their land and move tocities. That may lead to urban overcrowding and pressure on infrastructure,which can, in turn, fuel civil unrest.
Climate-related pressures act as a catalystfor complex social and political issues which might already be "bubblingunder" in countries, said the report's lead author Will Nichols.
"The very nature of these risks makethem quite difficult to define and plan for," he said, urging governmentsand companies to put more effort into understanding them.
Which parts of the world are mostvulnerable?
The report judges the vulnerability of 196countries across 32 issues - including their exposure to climate hazards,natural resource security and poverty levels - using its own risk data alongwith information from sources like the World Bank.
It categorises countries into three groups:"insulated" nations that are most resilient to cascading risks; thosewhich are most "vulnerable"; and "precarious" countries inbetween.
The "vulnerable" group broadlyconsists of developing nations in Africa and Asia which are bearing the bruntof climate impacts.
The "insulated" group, ofpredominantly wealthier countries in Europe and North America, are strengthenedby factors such as food security, strong governance and robust social policies.
Will climate change lead to geopoliticalstruggles and war?
The report pays particular attention to"precarious" countries, such as Brazil, Russia and Saudi Arabia,because of their global geopolitical importance.
Nichols said these nations have fracturesthat could weaken their response against large-scale emerging threats.
"The political situation in a countrycan change very quickly," he said. "There are countries like Brazil,for example, that are very close to teetering into that bottom category."
In Brazil, the report says the decline ingood governance under far-right President Jair Bolsonaro could reduce thenation's resilience in the face of worsening climate impacts, with much ridingon October's election.
Especially considering the global influenceof these major economies, experts say climate threats could have a significantimpact on international affairs.
"No matter what international securityissue you care about, climate change will affect it in some way," said ErinSikorsky, director of the US-based Center for Climate and Security.
While it is "overly simplistic"to say that climate change directly causes war, it can amplify the risk andmake conflict more likely, she added.
So how can countries strengthen resilience?
The report says countries need to build upsafeguards by improving healthcare, reducing corruption and strengthening humanrights, among other things.
Besides measures such as heat-resistantwheat or flood defences, Sikorsky said the key to building stability andavoiding division is strong governance - which helps to build trust in society.
It is in the security interest of GlobalNorth countries like the United States to invest in developing nations' abilityto adapt to climate change, she said, as well as cutting planet-warmingemissions to stave off the worst impacts.
"You could get to a point where theclimate shocks are so intense that they overwhelm even what are consideredstrong governments," Sikorsky said.
"You don't want to get to thatcatastrophic place."