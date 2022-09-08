Bangladesh plans to turn Narayanganj into a role model of clean environment

The government is planning to take up a mission in 2023 to turn the highly polluted Narayanganj city into a role model of clean environment for others.

The plan includes short-term, mid-term and long-term programmes to be implemented until 2040, according to a draft proposal prepared by the Department of Environment following recommendations by the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The draft plan was sent to Narayanganj City Corporation and the local administration for their opinion. The work will begin in January 2023 in consultation with them, said Muhammad Abdullah Aln-Mamun, a deputy director at the DoE’s Narayanganj district office. The civil society of the city will also be consulted, he said.

The programme will be initially implemented throughout 2023 while the short-term plan will be implemented from January 2024 to December 2030, and the long-term from January 2031 to December 2040.

The plan will be finalised after discussions with Narayanganj Mayor Salina Hayat Ivy, said Saber Hossain Chowdhury, chairman of the parliamentary committee. “If the plan succeeds in Narayanganj, similar plans will be taken for the other cities around Dhaka.”