The best TV shows of 2022

1977’s Star Wars has three good things ­– the grand, mythical story, the operatic score, and the lived-in tactility of its setting. Andor is the first live-action Star Wars to truly care about that last point.

The boots-on-the-ground political thriller follows Cassian Andor, a thief whose luck runs low at the exact moment he draws the attention of a brutal Empire. To survive, he must join with the first sparks of a Rebellion looking to take the fight to the fascist regime.

The show has no right to be any good. It’s a realpolitik spy show set in Star Wars, for Pete’s sake! But the series helmed by Tony Gilroy (the Bourne movies, Michael Clayton) isn’t about galactic heroes, it’s about the people who die in the background as the heroes make their daring escape and why they fight. It’s The People’s History of a Galaxy Far, Far Away.

This means the stakes, though small, have never been higher. Fighting a fascist regime isn’t easy, and no one gets away clean.

Andor takes its time, but by the end of its first season, it felt like the best thing to happen to Star Wars in 40 years.

- Shoumik Hassin