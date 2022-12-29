The 5 best K-dramas of 2022

Whether you’re a fan of action, romance, fantasy or comedy, 2022 had a little bit of everything for K-drama lovers around the world. With so many shows and so little time, it’s easy to lose track of what to watch and what to skip. Here is a list of the five K-dramas that defined 2022:
5. Twenty-Five Twenty-One
The ending of Twenty-Five Twenty-One gave How I Met Your Mother a run for its money, splitting the fanbase into bitter, fiery camps on the internet. However, whether you loved the show or hated it, there is no denying that Twenty-Five Twenty-One had some of the best K-drama writing of the year.
Over 16 hour-and-fifteen-minute episodes, Twenty-Five Twenty-One tells the story of Na Hee Do (Kim Tae-Ri) and Baek Yi Jin (Nam Joo-Hyuk) as they become friends, support each other’s dreams, and eventually fall in love.
The show really immerses you in that nostalgic ‘90s romance goodness and will give you added motivation to chase your wildest dreams. Just be wary of that last step.
4. Big Mouth
Big Mouth marks actor Lee Jong Suk’s return to screens following the completion of his mandatory military duty. To say the comeback was worth the wait would be an understatement. If you’re looking for a mystery thriller mixed with a truckload of angst, then this is definitely the show for you.
Big Mouth is an edge-of-your-seat thriller where a friendly neighbourhood lawyer, nicknamed “Big Mouth”, gets mistaken for Korea’s most powerful underground drug lord- “Big Mouse”. The question is, was it an unfortunate mistake or just part of a grand master plan?
The nail-biting noir mystery features some of Lee Jong Suk’s best work. If you haven’t watched it yet, I suggest you go in blind and prepare yourself to start second-guessing everyone you know.
3. Business Proposal
Business Proposal follows the story of Shin Ha Ri (Kim Se-jeong), a regular everywoman who goes on a blind date in place of her friend to try and scare the guy off. Unbeknownst to Ha Ri, the guy in question is her new boss and the CEO of the company she works at. Chaos ensues as Ha Ri does her best to keep Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop) from finding out who she is while also trying not to fall in love with him in the process.
In an industry constantly searching for the next new thing, Business Proposal is a breath of fresh air, bringing in a more a classic K-drama. Running a breezy 12 episodes, the series is also perfect for those trying out K-dramas for the first time.
It’s a fun romp that doesn’t take itself too seriously and is the ideal comfort show for days when all you want to do is shut off your brain and watch rich, attractive people fall in love.
2. Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which premiered on Netflix outside Korea, broke all sorts of records and boundaries. In terms of raw viewership ratings, it was perhaps the most-watched K-drama of 2022 and for good reason.
The show follows the journey of Woo Young Woo (Park Eun-bin), Korea’s first-ever practising attorney on the autism spectrum, as she navigates her new job and combats prejudices.
Despite the serious set-up, the show is generally light in tone, maintaining an air of whimsy that cuts through the sadder parts of the story. However, that does not mean this series shies away from dealing with more serious topics such as homophobia and workplace harassment. The show has received particular acclaim for its positive representation of people on the spectrum, which has encouraged more of the general public to educate themselves on autism and the experiences of neurodivergent individuals.
1. Alchemy of Souls
Despite the high ratings, Alchemy of Souls still feels criminally underrated, which goes to show just how good it is. With a total of 30 episodes - released in two parts – the show is perhaps the most ambitious Korean fantasy drama ever.
Set in the fictional nation of Daeho, Alchemy of Souls takes inspiration from Korea’s Joseon period to deliver a riveting tale of magic, soul-switching, laughter, and heartbreak. The story follow the struggles of Jang Uk (Lee Jae-wook), a young lord stripped of his ability to use magic as he finally finds a master in Naksu (Go Youn-jung), a vicious assassin who has switched souls with his maid Mu Deok (Jung So-min).
From romance to drama, magic spells to sword fights, this show has a dash of something for everyone. If anything about it sounds intriguing, dive right in. The fandom is also ready to welcome you with bird’s eggs in one hand and honey biscuits in the other.
In terms of high-quality K-dramas, 2022 may have been a high watermark. Top-notch shows seemed to be coming out every month of the year. Fans of the genre can only hope that 2023 will be as generous.