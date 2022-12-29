The 5 best K-dramas of 2022

The ending of Twenty-Five Twenty-One gave How I Met Your Mother a run for its money, splitting the fanbase into bitter, fiery camps on the internet. However, whether you loved the show or hated it, there is no denying that Twenty-Five Twenty-One had some of the best K-drama writing of the year.

Over 16 hour-and-fifteen-minute episodes, Twenty-Five Twenty-One tells the story of Na Hee Do (Kim Tae-Ri) and Baek Yi Jin (Nam Joo-Hyuk) as they become friends, support each other’s dreams, and eventually fall in love.

The show really immerses you in that nostalgic ‘90s romance goodness and will give you added motivation to chase your wildest dreams. Just be wary of that last step.