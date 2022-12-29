‘House of the Dragon’ is the rightful heir to the throne

There was a time when HBO’s Game of Thrones – hugely popular, incredibly dramatic, and massively ambitious - was the definitive pop culture work of the era. But, in the show’s final season, all that ambition came tumbling down. When a prequel, House of the Dragon, was announced, the excitement in the long wait for its release was tempered by scepticism. Would showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik learn from the failures of Game of Thrones, or were they too destined to crash and burn?

Thankfully, House of the Dragon is a resounding success, building on the failures of its predecessor to deliver a hard-hitting drama with powerful performances, thrilling twists, and a solid storyline.

Based on George RR Martin’s book Fire and Blood, House of the Dragon is set roughly 200 years before the events of Thrones and opens just as the peaceful reign of King Viserys Targaryen I (Paddy Considine) is drawing to its quindecennial. When the line of succession is called into question, the kingdom quickly falls into pandemonium as the houses of Targaryen, Hightower, and Velaryon begin a deadly dance for power.

The sheer excellence of the new show’s production is immediately apparent. House of the Dragon was in development for three years and the budget seems substantially higher than the old show. But the time and the money HBO poured into the series pays off handsomely.

From the earliest moments of the season, as when Rhaenyra Targaryen, the oldest daughter of King Viserys, soars into the skies on her majestic dragon Syrax and King’s Landing stretches out below as the grand Targaryen theme swells, the technical mastery is clear. The long wide shots, the realistic CGI dragons, the colourful visual design of the setting and the intricate royal leather of the costumes bring the world of Westeros to life. The special effects have improved, as have the props and the shooting locations. The cinematography, both more ambitious and more effective, takes full advantage of these elements to its great benefit.