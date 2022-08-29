'The Invitation' tops US box office with $7m in catastrophically slow weekend

If three new movies debut in theaters, but nobody goes to see them...

That is how Sony's creepy thriller "The Invitation" managed to top box office charts with a paltry $7 million. Its win comes with some pretty weak bragging rights; it's the lowest first-place finish since May 2021, when COVID was keeping people at home.

Now, it's not the pandemic that's preventing audiences from going to theaters, it's the lack of appealing options. Overall, the domestic box office generated just $54 million over the weekend, the worst collective result in months.