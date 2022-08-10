Actor Pori Moni gives birth to baby boy, says husband Razz

Actor Shamsunnahar Smrity, better known by her screen name Pori Moni, has given birth to a child, her husband Sariful Razz has announced on Facebook.
“Alhamdulillah. It’s a baby boy,” he wrote on Wednesday.
Both the mother and the baby were in good health, said Avijit Roy, duty manager at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where Pori Moni gave birth.
She had earlier said she would name the child “Rajyo” if it was a boy.
The two grew close while working on the film 'Gunin' in 2021 and soon struck up a blossoming romance. The duo had tied the knot in a private ceremony in October last year.
Hailing from Narail, Pori Moni came into the spotlight in 2015 and swiftly grew in popularity among fans, featuring as the female lead in at least 24 movies.
In June last year, she made waves after filing a case of attempted rape and murder against businessman Nasir U Mahmood. Nasir was later arrested in the case.
The actress was arrested on Aug 4, 2021 after the Rapid Action Battalion raided her home in Dhaka’s Banani. The following day, she was booked in a narcotics case. She was released on bail after nearly a month.
Video footage of Pori Moni celebrating her birthday with a police officer went viral on social media days before her arrest.