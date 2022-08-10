Actor Pori Moni gives birth to baby boy, says husband Razz

Actor Shamsunnahar Smrity, better known by her screen name Pori Moni, has given birth to a child, her husband Sariful Razz has announced on Facebook.

“Alhamdulillah. It’s a baby boy,” he wrote on Wednesday.

Both the mother and the baby were in good health, said Avijit Roy, duty manager at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where Pori Moni gave birth.