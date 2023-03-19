    বাংলা

    Actor Shakib Khan visits detective police’s office

    The actor reportedly wants to take legal action against a producer who has recently made allegations against him

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 March 2023, 03:47 PM
    Updated : 19 March 2023, 03:47 PM

    Actor Shakib Khan visited the offices of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch to discuss the allegations of rape and other misconduct levelled against him by a film producer after failing to start a case over the matter with Gulshan police.

    Shakib spent several hours at the DB office in Dhaka's Ramna on Sunday and met its chief Harunor Rashid.

    "We have received his [Shakib’s] complaint and details will be provided later,," Deputy Commissioner Nurunnabi Khandakar said.

    The actor did not provide a statement on the matter.

    Shakib sought to file a case against Rahmat Ullah, an Australian expatriate, on Saturday. However, the police did not accept the case.

    "The complaints that Shakib brought to the police station against the producer are from a long time ago. He was advised to take the matter to court," said Inspector Md Shahnur Rahman of Gulshan Police Station.

    Recently, Rahmat made various allegations against Shakib to film-related organisations. Shakib worked with the producer on the movie ‘Operation Agneepath'.

    Rahmat also accused Shakib of 'raping' the film's co-producer, as well as causing financial loss to the project by not attending shoots properly.

