Actor Shakib Khan visits detective police’s office

Actor Shakib Khan visited the offices of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch to discuss the allegations of rape and other misconduct levelled against him by a film producer after failing to start a case over the matter with Gulshan police.

Shakib spent several hours at the DB office in Dhaka's Ramna on Sunday and met its chief Harunor Rashid.

"We have received his [Shakib’s] complaint and details will be provided later,," Deputy Commissioner Nurunnabi Khandakar said.