Singer, Nazrul researcher Khalid Hossain dies at 78
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 May 2019 11:01 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2019 11:07 PM BdST
Award-winning Nazrul Sangeet singer and researcher Khalid Hossain has died at a Dhaka hospital at the age of 78.
He breathed his last at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in the capital at 10:15pm on Wednesday, his son Asif Hossain told bdnews24.com.
Professor Zulfikar Ali declared the Nazrul exponent dead, Asif said.
The body would be taken to their home at Mohammadpur later in the night after formalities at the hospital, the son said.
The artist would be buried at his ancestral home in Kushtia’s Kotparha on Thursday, he added.
Khalid had been suffering from heart complications for a long time and kidney and lung issues recently added to his worsening health.
He was admitted to the hospital on May 4 when his condition deteriorated.
Born in Kolkata on Dec 4, 1940, Khalid worked on recording the original notations of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's songs for five decades.
He also worked as a teacher and examiner of Nazrul Sangeet at the National University, Dhaka University, Rajshahi University, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, and all the education and textbook boards.
The Ekushey Padak winner was a member of the Nazrul Notation Authentication Board at the Nazrul Institute.
Six of his albums are on Nazrul Sangeet, one on modern songs and 12 on Islamic ones.
WARNING:
