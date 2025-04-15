Celebrities light up bdnews24.com’s Pohela Boishakh festivity with lively chatter

Actor couples Pijush Bandyopadhyay and Jayosree Kar Jaya, as well as Shahiduzzaman Selim and Rosey Siddiqui, were among the guests

It was a festive day filled with warmth, colour, and spirited conversation.

On the first day of Boishakh, celebrities from the showbiz industry graced bdnews24.com’s Bengali New Year bash with their presence alongside leading figures from diverse spheres, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

Actors Tauquir Ahmed and Ahsan Habib Nasim, theatre director and actor Mohammad Bari, playwrights Masum Reza and Selina Shelly, reciter Bhaswar Bandopadhyay, as well as band musicians Naquib Khan and Naseem Ali Khan joined the Boishakhi celebrations.

Monday's gathering kicked off in the afternoon and went on until the evening.

Artists Monirul Islam and Rashid Amin, and photographer Nasir Ali Mamun were in attendance.

Celebrity couples who joined included M Hamid and Falguni Hamid, Pijush Bandyopadhyay and Jayosree Kar Jaya, as well as Shahiduzzaman Selim and Rosey Siddiqui.

Actors Shahnaz Khushi and Brindabon Das brought along their sons Divya Jyoti and Soumya Jyoti.

Soumya said, “It's nice to be here as it makes my New Year celebration different this year.”

Band musician Naseem said, “The Bangladesh Musical Bands Association (BAMBA) took part in the New Year procession for the first time today. After completing the procession and attending a few programmes, I came here. It’s such an organised homely event."

Actor Azizul Hakim was accompanied by his wife, playwright Zeenat Hakim. Actor Azad Abul Kalam and his family also joined the festivity.

Zeenat Hakim said, “It was a busy day but I really enjoyed meeting everyone."