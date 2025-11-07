Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz may reunite for long-awaited ‘The Mummy 4’

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz have reportedly been in talks to reunite for The Mummy 4, reviving the action-adventure franchise that first brought them global fame.

According to CNN, the discussions mark a potential return of the duo who starred together in the original 1999 film The Mummy.

The movie’s massive success had given a huge boost to the careers of the young actors, who are now in their mid-50s.

Both have since gone on to win Oscars -- Weisz in 2006 for her supporting role in The Constant Gardener and Fraser in 2023 for his performance in The Whale.

The American news outlet said the pair had reunited once before for the 2001 sequel The Mummy Returns, while Fraser later appeared alone in the 2008 follow-up The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

It added that neither Fraser nor Weisz was involved in the poorly received 2017 reboot of the franchise starring Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe.

Back in 2022, Fraser told Variety that he was not averse to reprising his role as American adventurer Rick O’Connell.

“I don’t know how it would work. But I’d be open to it if someone came up with the right conceit,” CNN quoted him as saying.