New school curriculum triggers fierce debate, protests in Bangladesh

Amid protests ahead of the general election, a raging debate over the new school curriculum at the end of the academic session has become a headache for the government, which has already faced criticism for experimenting with the education system.



Parents have staged street protests and filled social media with angry posts, some are motivated by false claims that have prompted the government to warn against deliberately spreading misinformation.

Protest leaders say they have been forced to take to the streets to “save their children’s future and education".

Students of the second, third, eighth and ninth grades will take lessons following the new curriculum in 2024 after the first, sixth and seventh graders studied under the new curriculum this year.

A slate of changes has been brought, including the elimination of exams up to the third grade, public exams before the Secondary School Certificate tests and the distinctions in the streams of science, arts and business streams in classes IX and X.