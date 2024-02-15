'Can anything be done?': Education minister says parents sought undue favours for medical college hopefuls

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury has revealed that numerous parents sent him text messages seeking 'unscrupulous benefits' for their children in the medical college admission test.

The revelation came as over 2 million students nationwide began taking their SSC and equivalent exams on Thursday.

Breaking from tradition, Mohibul held a media briefing at the International Mother Language Institute instead of visiting an exam centre.

During the briefing, he lamented the 'unfortunate' behaviour of some parents, urging them not to abandon their moral principles.

The MBBS enrolment exam was held across the country on Feb 10.