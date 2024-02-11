Is a lack of skilled authors the only factor behind errors in school textbooks? 

LACK OF SKILLS, TIME?



Siddique Belal, a co-author of secondary history and social science textbooks, explained to bdnews24.com that typically a team of 10 to 12 authors collaborates to write a book.

During this process, they review and correct each other's mistakes, and any remaining errors are addressed during editing.

Belal expressed frustration regarding the presence of mistakes in textbooks despite the rigorous writing.



He highlighted issues such as paper and printing quality, spelling errors, and even a notable typo regarding Israel in one of the books.

Belal attributed these mistakes to a lack of proper editing and proofreading, as well as a shortage of skilled individuals involved in the textbook preparation process.



He emphasised the importance of addressing these shortcomings and expressed disappointment that more attention is not given to such crucial matters.

On the challenges of textbook preparation, Professor Moshiuzzaman, a member at the NCTB, acknowledged logistical hurdles and a shortage of skilled personnel.

He highlighted difficulties such as finding educated computer operators and skilled typists.

"We encountered mistakes in the science books as well. Specifically, there was a typo related to the equation font used in math and science. It was challenging to find a typist in the entire Banglabazar who was proficient with this font.

"Fixing this problem took a lot of effort, similar to carefully drawing and arranging each part."

Moshiuzzaman emphasised the need for proficient individuals in areas like graphic design and underscored NCTB's efforts to address these limitations.

Professor Mohammad Tariq Ahsan from Dhaka University's Institute of Education and Research explained that errors are inevitable in textbooks, particularly with the introduction of new curricula, which require a different approach to writing.

He noted that the process now involves extensive research and innovation, leading to longer preparation times for new curriculum books.

The professor highlighted a shortage of manpower as a contributing factor to mistakes in textbook writing. For example, this year, authors from the same group had to write two books for classes eight and nine, leading to a lack of time for thorough proofreading and editing.

Consequently, some printing errors and typos remained unaddressed, he said.

Professor Fahima Khatun, former director general of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, criticised the NCTB for its “lack of foresight” in preparing textbooks.

She noted that the long-standing tradition of providing students with textbooks on the first day of the academic year has been disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools have been receiving low-quality books for several years because of delayed printing, despite plans announced by NCTB officials to start printing books at the beginning of the year, which were not implemented.