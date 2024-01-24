‘The Story of Sharifa’: Bangladesh forms panel to review textbook lesson on third gender community

The government has formed a five-member committee to review the much-discussed lesson ‘The Story of Sharifa’ in the history and social science textbook of Class VII.

Dr Mohammad Abdur Rashid, vice chancellor of Islamic Arabic University, has been made convener of the committee, education ministry spokesperson Abul Khayer said on Wednesday.

The members are Kafil Uddin Sarker, governor of the Islamic Foundation, Md Moshiuzzaman, member of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board or NCRB, Professor Abdul Halim, director of Dhaka University’s Institute of Education and Research, and Professor Abdur Rashid, the principal of Government Madrasah-e-Alia, Dhaka.