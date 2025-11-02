Advisor Bidhan says primary textbooks will be ready for distribution by November

All primary school textbooks are expected to reach the government by mid-November, according to Primary and Mass Education Advisor Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar.

On Sunday morning at Sunamganj Primary Teacher Training Institute, he said the new textbooks are being printed, have started arriving at warehouses, and distribution will begin immediately once all books are received.

Bidhan described the Haor region as “a special area” and said the challenges of education there have been identified and solutions are under way.

He added that if future authorities continue these efforts, primary education across Bangladesh, including the Haor region, can be transformed within five years.

On the “Mid-Day Meal” programme, Bidhan said 150 schools currently run it and steps are being taken to expand it nationwide.