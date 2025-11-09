Education boards instruct colleges not to hold HSC test exams now

Education boards have directed colleges not to hold the test exams for Higher Secondary Certificate students for now.

Colleges have instead been asked to continue with regular classes, with the boards saying that the schedule for the 2024–25 session’s selection tests will be announced later through an official notice.

Prof SM Kamal Uddin Haider, controller of examinations of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka, told bdnews24.com on Sunday afternoon: “Many colleges are now arranging test exams for 12th-grade students in November, citing the national election scheduled for February.

“As a result, students are not getting enough preparation time before the exams. So we have advised colleges to continue classes for the time being instead of holding the election test.”

Hinting that the test exams may be held in early 2026, Kamal Uddin, also the convenor of the Inter-Education Board Examination Controllers’ Committee, said: “We will announce the exact schedule through a notification.”

The Dhaka board issued its directive to colleges on Sunday.

Prof Runa Nasrin, controller of examinations of the Cumilla board, told bdnews24.com that all other education boards will follow suit.

“We are also issuing instructions to colleges not to arrange the test exams for now,” she said. “The directive will be issued shortly, and other boards will do the same.”

For the 2023–24 Academic Year, the test exams were held in February, results were published in March, and the HSC and equivalent exams began on Jun 26.