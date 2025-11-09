Home +
Education boards instruct colleges not to hold HSC test exams now

Education boards have directed colleges not to hold the test exams for Higher Secondary Certificate students now.

Don't hold HSC test exams now: boards

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 09 Nov 2025, 03:14 PM

Updated : 09 Nov 2025, 03:14 PM

