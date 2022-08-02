Bangladesh trade deficit hits widest at $33.24 billion in FY22

Bangladesh’s trade deficit has widened to record $33.24 billion in 2021-22 fiscal year as exports failed to match the huge import bills despite a rise.

Current account deficit also hit a record $18.69 billion, rising from $4.57 billion a year ago and putting pressure on the foreign currency reserves.

According to the latest accounts released by the central bank on Monday, Bangladesh spent $82.49 billion on imports in the last fiscal year – a nearly 36 percent year-on-year increase.

Petroleum products top the list of imported goods, followed by raw materials and capital machinery for industries.

Exports grew by 33.45 percent year on year, but still fell short against the imports at $49.24 billion.