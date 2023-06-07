‘Two more weeks of power crisis and everything will be normal’, junior power minister tells MPs

Renewing his promise of improving the ongoing extreme power crisis in two weeks, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has asked the parliament to allocate an additional Tk 324.6 million for his ministry’s Energy and Mineral Resources Division in the supplementary budget of the outgoing fiscal year.

Two days ago on Sunday, Nasrul pledged that the Power Division of his ministry is doing its best to bring the existing power crisis back to its previous state and promised that within two weeks, the people would experience a significant improvement in the power supply.

According to data Nasrul presented in the parliament on Tuesday during a debate on the supplementary budget, Bangladesh is currently facing a daily deficit of up to 2,500 MW on average in power production.

He also advised all Bangladeshis to “have patience” until the situation returns to normal.

During his speech in the parliament, Nasrul shifted blame for the ongoing crisis on a range of factors-

- COVID-19 pandemic.

- The war in Ukraine.

- The dual effect of the pandemic and the subsequent war on energy prices.

- Tk 60 billion unpaid electricity bills by subscribers.

- Battery-powered auto-rickshaws, which according to Nasrul, are currently pulling at least 3,500 MW of electricity in a country, which is producing a maximum of 12,500 MW during daytime and 15,000 MW in the evening, the peak hours.

- The reduction of subsidies allocated in the energy sector altogether.

“We could have adjusted the prices per unit of electricity at the retail level [to generate more revenue]. However, we didn’t do it; instead, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina [who also holds the portfolio of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources] advised that our priority should be to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of electricity to every household. Which is why I urge everyone to have patience,” he said.