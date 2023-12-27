Survey finds average debt of Bangladeshi households increased by 96% in 6 years

In the six years to 2022, the average debt for every family has risen by 96 percent, according to a survey by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics or BBS.

Each household owed Tk 37,743 in debt in 2016. However, in 2022, the average loan of a family in Bangladesh was Tk 74,000.

The general inflation during this period rose by 2 percentage points - from 5.53 in June 2016 to 7.56 in June 2022, according to the BBS