    বাংলা

    Survey finds average debt of Bangladeshi households increased by 96% in 6 years

    A BBS survey finds urban families are borrowing more than their rural counterparts

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Dec 2023, 03:28 PM
    Updated : 27 Dec 2023, 03:28 PM

    In the six years to 2022, the average debt for every family has risen by 96 percent, according to a survey by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics or BBS.

    Each household owed Tk 37,743 in debt in 2016. However, in 2022, the average loan of a family in Bangladesh was Tk 74,000.

    The general inflation during this period rose by 2 percentage points - from 5.53 in June 2016 to 7.56 in June 2022, according to the BBS

    Also, the survey found that urban families were borrowing more than families living in rural settings.

    The average debt of city-bound dwellers is Tk 137,456, whereas the debt of rural families stands at Tk 44,111.

    Mohiuddin Ahmed, the national statistical agency's deputy director, disclosed the findings of the ‘Household Income Expenditure Survey 2022’ (HIES) on Wednesday at Dhaka’s Agargaon Statistics Building Auditorium.

    The preliminary results of the survey were released this year in April.

    While presenting the final findings of the HIES survey, the deputy director told the press that the average debt of each family increased to Tk 73,980 in 2022.

    The average number of family members is 4.26, and per capita debt has increased by Tk 17,366.

    In a similar survey published in 2016, the per capita debt was Tk 9,173.

    The 2022 survey also found that household earnings also increased drastically.

    According to the latest survey, the average income per family is Tk 32,422. The 2016 survey put the average income at Tk 15,988. The average earning has more than doubled in a span of six years.

    In 2022, every family spent Tk 31,500 on average every month. Per the 2016 data, the average income of a family was Tk 15,715, and their monthly spending was Tk 31,500.

    In the previous 2010 survey, it was Tk 11,200; in 2016, it was Tk 15,715.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dhaka International Trade Fair delayed by 15 days due to Jan 7 polls
    Dhaka International Trade Fair delayed by 15 days
    The month-long fair is expected to begin on Jan 15 unless the situation surrounding the election changes, authorities say
    Bangladeshi migrant killed in UAE road accident
    Bangladeshi dies in UAE road accident
    Sajjad Hossain Anik, 23, had been working in the Gulf state since 2021 to support his family back home in Brahmanbaria
    A worker walks on a scaffolding at a construction site of an apartment building under refurbishment in Beijing, China, July 20, 2022.
    Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?
    China's disappointing post-COVID recovery has raised significant doubts about the foundations of its decades of stunning growth
    A worker walks across a construction site in the Central Business District, ahead of the opening of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Feb 28, 2023.
    China to run budget gap of 3% of GDP in 2024
    The nation’s leaders agreed at a meeting on the economy this week to run the budget deficit while other fiscal support may be covered by off-budget debt

    Opinion

    US faces tough choices amid Red Sea crisis
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India