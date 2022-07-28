Expatriates should not depend on hundis, says Hasina

"I know they work in many places, but they do not have bank or money exchange facilities to send money home via banks. They have to depend on hundis," Hasina said.

Bangladesh earns more than 6 percent of its GDP from the earnings of migrant workers as remittances. It is the biggest source of the country's foreign currency income after exports.

But the inflow of foreign currency has stalled recently in many countries around the world amid an economic crisis and unstable global market due to the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Remittance income fell to $21.03 billion in June, which is 15.12 percent lower than the previous fiscal year.

Bangladesh is facing a shortage of dollars as remittance income drops amid the pressure of paying higher import duties. The exchange rate of the dollar, the main currency used in the country's foreign trade, has been shooting upwards due to high demand and supply constraints.