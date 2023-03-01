Bangladesh’s inward remittances in February rise by 4.5%

Bangladeshi expatriates have sent home more than $1.56 billion through the banking channel in February – a nearly 4.5 percent year-on-year increase.

The figure, however, was around 20.3 percent down from the $1.95 billion received in January, according to the latest data published by the Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday.

The remittances received in February took the total in the first eight months of the ongoing 2022-23 fiscal year to more than $14 billion with a 4.26 percent year-on-year rise.