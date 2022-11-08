Bangladesh lifts loan ceiling to finance coal-based power plants

Bangladesh Bank has relaxed the rules for businesses to finance coal-fired power plants, exempting them from a cap on the loans they can take from banks.

Businesses were able to apply for loans worth up to 25 percent of their capital. The central bank exempted the financing of coal-based power plants from the ceiling in a notice on Tuesday.



The loans can be used for the purchase of land, machinery and raw materials, including coal. The exemption will be effective over the next five years.