Why is the US dollar so strong again?

If investors agree on one thing this year, it's that the dollar is going to fall. That's made the greenback's 2% bounce over the last month particularly confusing.

US inflation is cooling and the Federal Reserve may pause its interest rate hikes next month. So the dollar should be on the way down, right?

Analysts say a number of factors are probably at play. One is that a range of worries - about the US debt ceiling negotiations, the health of banks, and the global economy's outlook - are burnishing the dollar's safe-haven credentials.