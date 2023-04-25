    বাংলা

    South Korea economy averts recession but faces tough headwinds

    South Korea's gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter expanded by 0.3% over the previous three-month period

    Reuters
    Published : 25 April 2023, 07:10 AM
    Updated : 25 April 2023, 07:10 AM

    South Korea's heavily trade-reliant economy barely averted a recession posting slim growth in the first quarter, but the outlook remained clouded by weak exports due to a cooling global economy, even with China's reopening.

    South Korea's gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter expanded by 0.3% over the previous three-month period, official advance estimates showed on Tuesday, compared with a median 0.2% rise tipped in a Reuters survey.

    South Korea's Q1 GDP +0.3% vs Reuters poll +0.2%

    Private consumption grows while investment slumps

    Rate hike cycle widely seen over amid cloudy outlook

    Still, economists saw it as little more than a technical rebound after a 0.4% contraction during the final quarter of 2022, which was the first decline in 2-1/2 years, and reinforced their view that the central bank's tightening cycle is over.

    "I don't see any sign of strength from the detailed figures about the future path of the economy," said Oh Suk-tae, economist at Societe Generale Securities in Seoul, adding he retains his forecast for 0.8% growth for the whole year.

    The biggest contributor to GDP during the first quarter was private consumption, posting growth of 0.5%, while capital investment dented economic growth, dropping 4.0%. Exports rose 3.8%, while imports grew 3.5%.

    There is high uncertainty both externally and internally, but a recovery in the IT sector and the Chinese economy is likely to stoke a rebound in the second half of the year, a central bank official said at a media briefing.

    The Bank of Korea said earlier this month that this year's economic growth would be weaker than its earlier projection of 1.6%, as the central bank left interest rates steady for the second consecutive meeting in a row.

    Economists now expect the Bank of Korea not to hike interest rates further after having raised them by 300 basis points since late 2021.

    Over a year earlier, the country's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 0.8% during the January-March period, according to the Bank of Korea's estimates, compared with gains of 1.3% in the prior quarter and 0.9% tipped in the survey.

    RELATED STORIES
    A dog crosses a road at a financial district with buildings under construction, in Beijing, China January 11, 2023.
    China's economic recovery picks up speed
    China's recovery has so far remained uneven, with consumption, services and infrastructure spending perking up but slowing prices and surging bank savings raising doubts about demand
    IMF leaves Bangladesh growth forecast unchanged at 5.5% for FY23
    IMF forecasts GDP growth at 5.5% for FY23
    The latest outlook is lower than the October forecast but the same as in January
    Office workers look at their mobile phones to check the local online banking app Toss as they gather at Seoul Museum of Art during a lunch break in Seoul, South Korea, April 13, 2023.
    S Koreans tap cash-giving apps to help offset rising living costs
    As many as three in four South Korean adults earn cash through such applications, a survey showed
    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Office in Seoul, South Korea, April 18, 2023.
    China lodges complaint over S Korean president's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks
    Yoon's remarks are "totally unacceptable," Sun said, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan