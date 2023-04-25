South Korea economy averts recession but faces tough headwinds

Still, economists saw it as little more than a technical rebound after a 0.4% contraction during the final quarter of 2022, which was the first decline in 2-1/2 years, and reinforced their view that the central bank's tightening cycle is over.

"I don't see any sign of strength from the detailed figures about the future path of the economy," said Oh Suk-tae, economist at Societe Generale Securities in Seoul, adding he retains his forecast for 0.8% growth for the whole year.

The biggest contributor to GDP during the first quarter was private consumption, posting growth of 0.5%, while capital investment dented economic growth, dropping 4.0%. Exports rose 3.8%, while imports grew 3.5%.