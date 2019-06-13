Home > Economy

Bangladesh targets 8.2% economic growth in new fiscal year

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Jun 2019 04:06 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2019 04:49 PM BdST

Bangladesh is targeting 8.2 percent GDP growth in the new fiscal year.

In his budget speech presented on Thursday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said our GDP grew consistently at a very high rate in the last decade.

“We expect a GDP growth of 8.13 percent in FY2018-19. Our commitment is to achieve a growth rate of 10 percent by FY2023-24, and maintain that rate until 2041 so that we can lay a solid foundation for becoming a high income country by that time.”

“To achieve this objective, GDP growth rate has been projected at 8.2 percent for FY2019-20,” said Kamal.

The growth target was based on strong domestic demand. “Our main attention will be on increased domestic demand through consumption and investment, and increased external demand by enhancing exports,” said the finance minister.

Print Friendly and PDF

Pakistan need to improve fielding against India: Sarfaraz
Border backs Aussie to keep building World Cup momentum
Australia beat Pakistan
ICC defends no reserve day

More stories

Ailing Kamal arrives in parliament

Kamal unveiling budget ‘to reach the goal’

BB moves to rein in default loans

Govt to boost rice purchase

Govt plans pricier, prepaid meters

Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks at the Group of 20 (G-20) high-level seminar on financial innovation

Lagarde highlights disruptive nature of fintech

9 years on, BASIC Bank probe continues

EC wants Tk 3bn budget allocation

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.