Bangladesh targets 8.2% economic growth in new fiscal year
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jun 2019 04:06 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2019 04:49 PM BdST
Bangladesh is targeting 8.2 percent GDP growth in the new fiscal year.
In his budget speech presented on Thursday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said our GDP grew consistently at a very high rate in the last decade.
“We expect a GDP growth of 8.13 percent in FY2018-19. Our commitment is to achieve a growth rate of 10 percent by FY2023-24, and maintain that rate until 2041 so that we can lay a solid foundation for becoming a high income country by that time.”
“To achieve this objective, GDP growth rate has been projected at 8.2 percent for FY2019-20,” said Kamal.
The growth target was based on strong domestic demand. “Our main attention will be on increased domestic demand through consumption and investment, and increased external demand by enhancing exports,” said the finance minister.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Finance Minister Kamal proposes to slap 15% tax on stock dividend
- Bangladesh targets 8.2% economic growth in new fiscal year
- Bangladesh introduces 2pc incentive to cut remittance transfer cost
- Bangladesh unveils Tk 5.23 trillion budget for FY20
- Ailing Kamal arrives in parliament to announce budget
- Finance Minister Kamal to deliver his maiden budget ‘for reaching the goal’
- Bangladesh Bank forms panel as default loan figure tops Tk 1.5 trillion
- Govt to buy more rice to offset price fall, says food minister
- Govt plans gas price hike, prepaid meters for all connections
- IMF's Lagarde highlights potential disruptive nature of fintech
Most Read
- Woman found dead in old Dhaka central jail pond
- Myanmar is ‘lying’ about Rohingya repatriation, says Foreign Minister Momen
- Finance Minister Kamal to deliver his maiden budget ‘for reaching the goal’
- No-one is ‘absolutely clean’, Hasina says about corruption
- Canadian University of Bangladesh protests report, bdnews24.com responds
- Finance Minister Kamal in parliament after overnight hospital stay before budget
- Wrong information published by media has harmed me: ACC’s Basir
- Indian police raid Islamic State cell with links to Sri Lanka bombing mastermind
- Hasina takes over budget presentation from ailing finance minister
- Warner hits century as Australia beat Pakistan