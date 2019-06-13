Bangladesh targets 8.2% economic growth in new fiscal year

In his budget speech presented on Thursday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said our GDP grew consistently at a very high rate in the last decade.

“We expect a GDP growth of 8.13 percent in FY2018-19. Our commitment is to achieve a growth rate of 10 percent by FY2023-24, and maintain that rate until 2041 so that we can lay a solid foundation for becoming a high income country by that time.”

“To achieve this objective, GDP growth rate has been projected at 8.2 percent for FY2019-20,” said Kamal.

The growth target was based on strong domestic demand. “Our main attention will be on increased domestic demand through consumption and investment, and increased external demand by enhancing exports,” said the finance minister.