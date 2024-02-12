    বাংলা

    Shanto to captain Bangladesh in all formats, Gazi Ashraf named chief selector

    Hannan Sarkar has replaced another selector, Habibul Bashar, while Abdur Razzak has retained his place in the selection panel

    Published : 12 Feb 2024, 02:03 PM
    Bangladesh Cricket Board has rung in a flurry of changes to its selection panel and team leadership, replacing Chief Selector Minhazul Abedin with former captain Gazi Ashraf Hossain.

    Najmul Hossain Shanto has replaced Shakib Al Hasan as captain in all three formats, BCB President Nazmul Hassan announced on Monday evening.

    Hannan Sarkar has replaced another selector, Habibul Bashar.

    Abdur Razzak has retained his place in the selection panel.

